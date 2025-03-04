Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,312 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.