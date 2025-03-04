Amalgamated Bank Sells 152 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $258.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day moving average is $249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.98 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.