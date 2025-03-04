Amalgamated Bank Sells 260 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $146.56 and a one year high of $228.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.