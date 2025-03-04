Amalgamated Bank Sells 591 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

