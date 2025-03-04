Amalgamated Bank Sells 730 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

