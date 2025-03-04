Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 6,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.84, for a total value of $14,268,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total transaction of $13,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,712 shares of company stock worth $517,503,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $655.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $654.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

