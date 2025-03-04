Atb Cap Markets Comments on Superior Plus Q1 Earnings

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.95.

SPB stock opened at C$6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Natasha Anne Cherednichenko purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,445.12. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

