B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Globalstar Earnings

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSAT. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Globalstar stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,834,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,984,771. This trade represents a 8.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $31,840.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,744.85. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,000 and have sold 3,590,851 shares valued at $7,962,454. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,369,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 5,047,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,569,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 211,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

