Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Badger Meter worth $71,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

BMI opened at $209.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $239.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

