Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,184 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $74,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. The trade was a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,254,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $129.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average is $142.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

