Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 73,548 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $70,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,174,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,025,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

