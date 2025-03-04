Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 996 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of HealthEquity worth $71,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 4.5 %

HQY opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on HQY

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,591.64. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.