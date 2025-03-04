Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Chemed worth $75,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 11.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $588.93 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.69 and a 200 day moving average of $563.35.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

