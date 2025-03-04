Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $78,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the period. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,882,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $195.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

