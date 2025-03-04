Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 352,116 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 352,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $73,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONB opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old National Bancorp

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.