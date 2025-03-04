Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 41,884 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $65,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.