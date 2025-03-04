Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Acuity Brands worth $78,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $284.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.64 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.