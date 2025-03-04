Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $72,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

FND opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

