Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Medpace worth $66,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $4,265,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Down 2.5 %

Medpace stock opened at $319.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.70. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.01 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.