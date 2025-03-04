Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of SLM worth $66,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SLM by 110.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $32.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. Compass Point upped their price target on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

