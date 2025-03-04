Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $76,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $1,442,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,933,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,261,149.18. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,849 shares of company stock worth $12,982,226. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

