Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Matador Resources worth $68,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,330 shares of company stock valued at $936,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.22. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

