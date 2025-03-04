Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $71,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after acquiring an additional 681,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 477,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.96 and its 200 day moving average is $290.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

