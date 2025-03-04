Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $69,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3,832.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,564,000 after acquiring an additional 358,932 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $285.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average of $233.24. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $3,644,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,498,922.72. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

