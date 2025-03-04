Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.79 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Jackson Financial worth $66,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of JXN opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $115.22. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

