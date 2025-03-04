Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.13 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $68,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

