Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.41 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 807,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BILL were worth $68,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BILL by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $7,773,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BILL by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 81,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.76. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

