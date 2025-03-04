Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.61 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Albemarle worth $69,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Albemarle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Albemarle from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.68.

Albemarle Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $140.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

