Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.97 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 463,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $69,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

SBRA stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

View Our Latest Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.