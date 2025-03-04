Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.61 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of EastGroup Properties worth $72,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.17. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

