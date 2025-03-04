Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.35 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Moderna worth $78,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 2.2 %

MRNA opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.