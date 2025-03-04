Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $72,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

WESCO International Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $169.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $216.17.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.