Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,505,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $67,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,527.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 146.84%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.