Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Ryder System worth $78,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ryder System by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

