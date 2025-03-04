Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $71,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,931,000 after purchasing an additional 85,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO opened at $147.64 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -351.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 31,352 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,674,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,803,953.66. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

