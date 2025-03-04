Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $78,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

