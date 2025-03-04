Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 114,502 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of MasTec worth $75,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,312,000 after acquiring an additional 895,227 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 266.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,928,000 after purchasing an additional 289,090 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after purchasing an additional 279,778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 642.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,472 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 205.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 190,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.76. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

