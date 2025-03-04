Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,236,247 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $69,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Glj Research dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLF opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.96. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

