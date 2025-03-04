Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 23,736 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $68,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 760,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE REXR opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

