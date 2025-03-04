Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 25,126 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of UFP Industries worth $65,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

