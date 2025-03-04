Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $73,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,407.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,336.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,295.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $800.76 and a 1-year high of $1,460.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

