Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $67,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 89.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.