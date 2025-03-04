Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,947 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $66,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in SEA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SEA by 2,163.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $139.18.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.