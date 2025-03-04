Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $68,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.8 %

CYBR stock opened at $353.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.31 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.92.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

