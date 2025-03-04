Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $65,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of ZWS opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

