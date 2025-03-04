Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 113,072 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 113,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $63,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,537.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

