Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 114,307 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.55% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $69,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

