Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 129,310 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 129,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $65,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.32 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $76.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

