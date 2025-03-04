Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,294,222 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Ally Financial worth $78,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 68.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

