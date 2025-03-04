Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,098 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of CarMax worth $75,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

